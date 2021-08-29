ATLANTA — Falcons fans won’t get a chance to see Matt Ryan and Calvin Ridley in their new offense until the regular season.
Feleipe Franks got the start at quarterback Sunday night as Atlanta wrapped up its preseason with a 19-10 loss to the Browns.
First-year Falcons coach Arthur Smith declined to use starting quarterback Ryan or top returning receiver Ridley in the preseason, which is just three games this year as the regular season expands to 17 games.
Next one counts.— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 30, 2021
Franks connected with top draft pick Kyle Pitts for a 27-yard gain on the team’s first play from scrimmage, but the teams swapped punts in early action at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Cleveland took the lead on its second drive with a 22-yard touchdown pass from Baker Mayfield to KhaDarel Hodge. The Browns were up 7-0 after a quarter.
Younghoe Koo put the Falcons on the board early in the second with a 41-yard field goal, capping a 14-yard, 52-play drive.
Mayfield exited the game after playing one series into the second quarter, giving way to Case Keenum. Keenum promptly led the Browns 58 yards down the field, but a fourth-and-goal pass missed D’Ernest Johnson.
Mayfield ended the night 6 for 10, throwing for 113 yards.
Chase McLaughlin added a 32-yard field goal and doinked a 57-yarder off the crossbar as time expired in the first half.
Franks was 5 of 8 passing for 66 yards in the first half. Josh Rosen started the second half under center for Atlanta. His first series ended with Atlanta turning the ball over on a fumbled snap.
Rosen was a first round pick of the Cardinals out of UCLA in 2018. The Falcons signed him as a free agent on Aug. 24 after backup AJ McCarron was ruled out for the season with a knee injury.
Kyle Lauletta spelled Keenum in the third quarter and led the Browns to a 28-yard field goal by McLaughlin.
Rosen got the Falcons as close as the Browns 1-yard line on his second series, but a sack lost 9 yards and a fourth down pass sailed with Rosen hit as he threw to the end zone.
The Falcons got their first touchdown early in the fourth quarter, as Juwan Green caught a 7-yarder from Rosen. Rosen ended the night 9 for 18 for 118 yards.
Cleveland iced the game late on Lauletta’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Davion Davis. The Browns end the preseason 3-0.
#MattyIce❄️ meets up with Baker Mayfield and Hoooooooop postgame. pic.twitter.com/7GTV8IaRK7— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 30, 2021
Preseason woes
Since going 3-1 in the 2016 preseason — the Falcons’ NFC championship season — Atlanta has been dreadful in exhibition play. The loss Sunday knocks the team to 1-15 since 2017, with no games in the pandemic year of 2020.
Atlanta opens the season Sept. 12 against the Eagles.
