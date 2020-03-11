March Madness will have a little less mania this year.
The NCAA said Wednesday afternoon it will conduct its Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments this month with only essential staff and limited family attendance.
This includes the men’s Final Four, scheduled for April 4-6 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
The decision was due to the spread of the coronavirus, determined by the World Health Organization to have reached the level of a pandemic.
“While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States,” NCAA President Mark Emmert said in a statement.
“This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes.
“We recognize the opportunity to compete in an NCAA national championship is an experience of a lifetime for the students and their families. Today, we will move forward and conduct championships consistent with the current information and will continue to monitor and make adjustments as needed.”
The NCAA’s announcement came hours after the Ohio governor said large gatherings would be banned temporarily in that state, including the First Four in Dayton and first and second round games in Cleveland.
The Associated Press reported the NCAA is considering moving the Final Four out of Mercedes-Benz Stadium into a smaller venue in Atlanta. Regional sites at Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles and New York could follow suit.
The first round at eight sites March 19-20 is not expected to be moved.
This won’t be the first big basketball event played in relative silence in Atlanta. The 2008 Southeastern Conference tournament was affected when a tornado hit the Georgia Dome, causing the event to be moved to Georgia Tech.
The University of Georgia went on to win the event, its last SEC tournament title.
The Bulldogs are still scheduled to play Wednesday night in the first round of the SEC tournament in Nashville, Tennessee. The conference said it was aware of the NCAA’s statement and would evaluate plans for the remainder of the event.
The @SEC is aware of the statement just released by the @NCAA. Tonight’s SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament games will continue as regularly scheduled. We are evaluating plans for the remainder of the tournament. More to come.— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) March 11, 2020