On the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina's assault on New Orleans, Category 4 Ida is bearing down on the southeast Louisiana coastline after rapidly gaining strength Saturday night.
The powerhouse storm, packing winds of 150 mph, made landfall Sunday afternoon, threatening to wallop New Orleans with hurricane-force winds and over a foot of rain.
Near where Ida comes ashore, the National Hurricane Center is predicting "potentially catastrophic" wind damage and an "extremely life-threatening" ocean surge. Devastating effects from destructive winds and flooding rain could extend more than a hundred miles inland.
Ida made landfall along the southeastern coach of Louisana near Port Fourchon at about 12:55 p.m. (11:55 a.m. CDT). Data from an Air Force reconnaissance aircraft and Doppler radar data indicate that Ida's maximum sustained winds at landfall were estimated to be 150 mph.
Wind gusts over 100 mph have been observed in the most southeastern parts of Louisiana, and the ocean surge has climbed to 4 to 6 feet.
In its storm discussion, the Hurricane Center stressed the following:
Its peak winds seem to have leveled off, and little additional strengthening is anticipated. That said, it wrote that "Ida's satellite and radar presentation is very impressive" and calls for "catastrophic damage" where its core winds come ashore.
It noted that the storm will weaken after it makes landfall but that "damaging winds will penetrate well inland across southeastern Louisiana and southwestern Mississippi through tonight."
It warns that an "extremely life-threatening storm surge" of more than nine feet is imminent somewhere within the area from Burns Point, Louisiana, to Ocean Springs, Mississippi.
It also predicts "considerable to life-threatening flash and urban flooding and significant river flooding impacts" across the central Gulf Coast in southeastern Louisiana, coastal Mississippi and far-southwestern Alabama.
