ATLANTA — Former Sen. John H. “Johnny” Isakson, a man hailed on both sides of the political aisle as a statesman, has died.
He was 76.
The Republican from Marietta served from 2005 until he retired at the end of 2019, midway through his third term as he battled Parkinson’s disease.
“Georgia has lost a giant, one of its greatest statesmen, and a servant leader dedicated to making his state and country better than he found it,” Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said in a statement Sunday morning.
Isakson had a 45-year career in public service. He was the only Georgian to serve in the state House of Representatives and Senate, and the U.S. House and Senate.
He also was the chairman of the state Board of Education and the 1990 Republican nominee for governor.
“We are grateful for everyone’s prayers as we mourn the loss of our father,” Isakson’s oldest son, John, said in a statement released by the Isakson Initiative. The organization worked to raise awareness of and funding for research related to neurocognitive diseases including Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s and related dementia.
“Sen. Isakson was a statesman who served Georgia with honor,” Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., said.
“He put his state and his country ahead of self and part, and his great legacy endures.”
Isakson was a native of Atlanta and 1966 graduate of the University of Georgia. He served in the Georgia Air National Guard from 1966-72.
Isakson won a special election to Congress, taking the position left vacant when Newt Gingrich did not take his seat in the 106th Congress. Isakson won two more terms then ran for Senate, following Zell Miller upon his retirement.
Isakson won a third term easily in 2016 but retired due to health concerns. Kemp appointed Atlanta business executive Kelly Loeffler to follow Isakson pending a special election, which the Rev. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, won in January 2021.
In the Senate, Isakson rose to the rank of chair of the Committee on Veterans’ Affairs and a member of the Select Committee on Ethics.
