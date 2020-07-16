MONROE, Ga. — No one has been arrested in the death of a Monroe woman near Good Hope on Wednesday night.
“We did not make an arrest,” Sheriff Joe Chapman said late Thursday morning. “That was through coordination with the district attorney’s office. We informed them of what we had; the decision was made not to make an arrest, but we are still investigating.”
The 57-year-old woman died after an apparent altercation in a car on Georgia 186 and Moina Michael Road.
Chapman said the man told deputies he and the woman got into an argument and she pulled a toy gun on him, and then she jumped from the moving car, causing her death.
The investigation is ongoing, Chapman said.
The woman has not been identified. Coroner Joe Page could not be reached for comment.
