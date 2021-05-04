MONROE, Ga. — A head-on crash has shut down state Route 138 at the Alcovy River bridge.
Assistant Chief Craig League of Walton County Fire Rescue said drivers should expect “major delays” for some time.
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office, in a Facebook post, said the highway would be closed for “several hours” Tuesday.
Westbound traffic is being detoured onto Michael Etchison Road, while eastbound traffic is being moved onto Rowe Road.
Two vehicles were involved. Injuries with entrapment were reported.
League said a hazmat crew responded to help with containing oil and fluids from the crash, to try and keep runoff from reaching the river.
The Georgia State Patrol responded to the crash.
