MONROE, Ga. — A seventh death from COVID-19 has been reported at Park Place Nursing and Rehab.
The cumulative number of diagnosed cases in the Monroe personal care facility remained steady at 45, according to a report released Tuesday night by the Georgia Department of Community Health.
Park Place also has had eight confirmed cases of staff members with COVID-19.
COVID-19 cases at The Pearl at Loganville, a memory care facility, remained unchanged from Monday with 13 confirmed cases and four deaths. No staff members have been diagnosed.
The Georgia Department of Public Health, which is tracking all cases in the state, says nine Walton County residents have died from COVID-19.
As of 7 p.m. Tuesday, DPH says there have been 173 confirmed cases of Walton County residents having COVID-19.