SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — Increased property values likely will mean higher tax bills for Social Circle property owners.
The City Council has set three public hearings to seek citizen input on setting the tax rate.
A proposed general fund budget of just under $5.17 million counts on a tax rate that’s unchanged at 7.9 mills. The budget includes a 12.3% decrease in general fund spending due largely to the decline in the economy since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Georgia.
About half of the decrease, however, is because of money borrowed in the past year to buy a fire truck.
According to the executive summary of the budget proposal, “very preliminary projections” on property tax revenue from the Walton County tax assessor’s office call for a 10% increase in the tax digest due to growth and reassessments.
The millage rate remains stable due in part to payments in lieu of taxes from city utility services. The millage rate as proposed would generate $1.58 million for the city government from property taxes.
City leaders said assessed property values increased an average of 4.74% this year.
The rollback rate, or the amount that would eliminate the effect of any increase in property value, would have been 7.641 mills.
The city said property tax revenues will increase this year due to new construction and to the expiration of incentive abatements on certain industries.
Millage rates are applied to 40% of the assessed value of a home. A house with a fair market value of $100,000 would pay $316 in taxes at the 7.9 mill rate, or $305.64 if the city took the rollback rate.
Walton County had proposed holding the property tax rate at 10.905 mills, which would equate to $436.20 on a $100,000 house.
The first public hearing will take place at 6:30 p.m. May 27. Two more will be June 16, at noon and at 6:30 p.m. All will be in the Social Circle Middle School activity center at 154 Alcova Drive.
To view the budget, visit socialcirclega.gov.