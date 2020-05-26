MONROE, Ga. — The number of staff cases of COVID-19 at a local nursing has soared.
The Georgia Department of Community Health said there were 70 resident and 26 staff cases of the illness at Park Place Nursing and Rehab Facility in Monroe as of Monday night.
It was 67 resident cases and 10 staff cases at the last report, on Friday night.
Nine residents had died.
Park Place had 131 residents as of Monday.
Two people were added to the death toll in Walton County on Tuesday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. That brings the total number of residents who have died from COVID-19 to 12.
In all, 217 residents have been confirmed to have been diagnosed with the illness.
Numbers from DPH on the overall state and county counts, and from DCH on long-term care facilities, have not always equaled.
DPH said Tuesday night 1,895 Georgia residents have died from COVID-19.
Other long-term care facilities had numbers unchanged Tuesday, the first DCH report since the long Memorial Day weekend.
The Pearl at Loganville, a memory care facility, has had four residents die from COVID-19 with 13 residents diagnosed with it.
A sister facility, The Retreat at Loganville, has had just a single resident diagnosed with COVID-19.
In other developments:
• The Athens-based Northeast Health District and Walton County Health Department said Tuesday they’ll be conducting free testing Monday through June 5 at the Walton County Government Building in Monroe. Residents may sign up by calling 706-340-0996.
• The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced it would ship personal protective equipment to more than 350 nursing homes in Georgia, including Park Place on June 3. Social Circle Nursing and Rehabilitation Center was expected to receive equipment on Sunday.
• The state Senate Appropriations Education Committee said it could avoid furloughing preschool teachers if they’d be willing to absorb pay cuts, according to Capitol Beat News Service. The subcommittee began two weeks of hearings on budget cuts in the wake of COVID-19 wreaking havoc on the economy.
State agencies have been asked to make 14% cuts.