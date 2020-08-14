The Newton County School System has suspended fall extracurricular activities indefinitely.
That includes the high school football season, which was to begin Sept. 4.
In a statement Friday afternoon, the Covington-based district said exposure to COVID-19 continued to affect extracurricular activities despite adherence to Georgia High School Association guidelines.
“Each high school experienced cases of screening out athletes due to possible contact and/or symptoms,” the statement said. “Three groups of student-athletes experienced short-term suspension of activities due to possible exposure to COVID-19.”
BREAKING: Newton County Schools suspend all extracurricular activities, including all fall sports, beginning Monday, Aug. 17. See https://t.co/R4rc5ya6vS for more details.— The Covington News (@covnews) August 14, 2020
The district’s leaders previously decided to postpone the start of the school year and adopt a 100% virtual learning model.
“In keeping with the same objective, NCSS leadership has determined that the risk of transmission supersedes our desire to continue extracurricular activities at this time,” the district said in its statement.
That means activities are suspended as of Monday. Newton County joins its neighbor Rockdale County in suspending fall sports.
“District and school leadership will continue to monitor all indicators and will consider restarting activities when those indicators are favorable,” the district said.
The Walton County School District has no plans to follow Newton’s lead, public relations officer Callen Moore said.
“We will continue to follow GHSA guidelines and recommendations,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.