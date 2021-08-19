MONROE, Ga. — The Walton County government has decontaminated several public buildings and will restrict access after several employees and inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks.
Several employees in Walton County Fire Rescue Station 3 (Walnut Grove) and one employee each in Station 10 and Station 14 have tested positive for the illness.
Five female inmates have tested positive, prompting Sheriff Joe Chapman and Maj. Wade Harris to quarantine the entire female block of the county jail.
In a news release Thursday morning, the county government said both the Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue had decontaminated their facilities according to guidelines of the Georgia Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The county government also plans to require all citizens and employees to have their temperatures checked before entering a government building. Anyone with a temperature higher than 99.9 degrees, or showing symptoms of COVID-19, will not be permitted entry.
County employees may be reached by telephone or email, or by appointment.
