SNELLVILLE, Ga. — Eastside Medical Center said it’s all but eliminating visitation for patients in its care.
The policies go into effect this week as a result of the coronavirus outbreak that’s caused a global pandemic.
A no-visitor policy went into effect at the South Campus hospital, 2160 Fountain Drive, on Tuesday. The main campus hospital at 1700 Medical Way will see the same policy go into effect at 6 a.m. Friday.
No visitors will be allowed within the facility, with a few exceptions:
- One dedicated parent or caregiver for pediatric emergency room patients
- One dedicated birthing or care partner for labor and delivery
- One dedicated caregiver for outpatient surgery and/or testing.
Eastside will consider further exceptions on a case-by-case basis, and is encouraging visitation by phone, FaceTime, text or email.
Marketing manager Hope Moeck said Eastside has protocols in place to care for patients with infectious diseases, but currently does not have any patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The hospital has been screening patients and visitors at entrances since March 4.