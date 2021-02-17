PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Walton County and surrounding areas will be under a flash flood watch from Wednesday night through Friday morning.
The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued the watch, covering much of north and central Georgia, starting at 7 p.m.
Widespread rainfall will spread across the area starting Wednesday night and shift to the southeast during the day Thursday.
Rainfall totals of 1-2 inches are expected, with locally higher amounts of more than 2 inches likely.
Previous rounds of rainfall have kept soils wet and saturated, which will more easily allow for runoff and potential flash flooding.
The watch covers more than 90 counties and the cities of Atlanta, Athens, Macon, Milledgeville and Rome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.