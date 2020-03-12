There will be no downtown Loganville redevelopment. Not at any time soon, at least.
Not after Councilman Danny Ford made the motion for "the city manager to cease pursuit of proposed development of the downtown."
Not after Jay Boland, Bill DuVall and Lisa Newberry seconded the motion, while Anne Huntsinger and Linda Dodd opposed.
There will be no more apartments, or retail, or townhomes or any of the other things in Connolly Investment and Development had proposed for downtown.
Ford's motion puts an end to a drama that has roiled and divided Walton's westernmost city ever since Connolly proposed the project in December 2019. It will prevent the city manager from doing anything about downtown until the council gives permission.
It didn't pass without a fight, though.
"I fought a good fight," Huntsinger said.
"I thought we were going to make the decision and go the distance together. Apparently not. I think it's a shame."
Ford described his reasoning after the meeting.
"I listened to the citizens," he said.
"I did what I thought was right. Something in my mind kept telling me this wasn't right."
Newberry said the influx of other rental properties, not in the downtown, coming online in Loganville changed her mind.
The proposal has been controversial from the start, and the council meetings have been full of citizens voicing their views on the matter for the past months.
Perhaps the meetings will be a little quieter in the future.
This story will be updated. See more in this weekend's Walton Tribune.