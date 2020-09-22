Due to player exposure to COVID-19, Union County has canceled Friday night’s football game with George Walton Academy.
According to The North Georgia News, a Union County player was exposed to the coronavirus and was placed in quarantine.
“We got a call from Union County Saturday morning to let us know they had someone who had been exposed,” George Walton athletic director Mark Whitley said. “They told us that in accordance with their COVID-19 policies that they would not being playing the game Friday night.”
GWA officially are currently talking with teams to find a replacement game for Friday.
“We will have a game Friday,” Whitley assured The Tribune. “We’re in talks with a few teams and should have something worked out by the end of the day Tuesday.”
