MONROE, Ga. — Walton and surrounding counties are under a flash flood watch through Friday morning.
The National Weather Service issued the watch for most of north and middle Georgia in advance of Hurricane Sally.
Periods of heavy rainfall are expected across the area with the outer rain bands of the hurricane as it tracks inland west of the area Wednesday and Thursday. Sally is expected to weaken to a tropical depression by the time it tracks across the central portion of the area by early Friday.
Rainfall totals of 3-4 inches are expected, with some areas likely to see 5-6 inches of rainfall or even more.
We've issued a Flash Flood Watch for much of north & central GA. It'll be in effect from 2 PM Wed. (9/16) thru 8 AM Fri. (9/18) due to heavy rainfall from Hurricane Sally's rain bands. Sally will move inland over MS & AL, weakening to a Tropical Depression once it approaches GA. pic.twitter.com/8nx9DXiRov— NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) September 15, 2020
The highest amounts look to be in a swatch centered along the Interstate 85 corridor.
The weather service warned soil could become saturated quickly with runoff from the heavy rain leading to a threat of flash flooding.
