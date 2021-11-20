ATHENS, Ga. — Rep. Jody Hice’s office recently recognized Jamie Scott, the director of an Athens nonprofit, for his work to help the community.
“Jamie and his staff have connected several individuals who were experiencing issues with federal agencies, such as the Social Security Administration and Department of Veterans Affairs, to my office for assistance,” Hice said.
Hice said recently Scott and The Sparrow’s Nest connected the congressional office with a homeless constituent having trouble with his Social Security.
“My office had tried on several occasions to unsuccessfully reach the constituent by phone and email. Then we contacted Jamie, who informed us that the person hadn’t returned to the Sparrow’s Nest,” Hice said.
“Nevertheless a few hours later, my casework manager received a call from Jamie with the constituent by his side. He had taken it upon himself to drive around town and locate the person at a homeless camp. This truly was a touching example of the amazing work that Jamie and the entire team at Sparrow’s Nest provide.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.