MONROE, Ga. — Workers will be out all night trying to restore power after thunderstorms hit southwestern Walton County.
But it will be a slow process.
Jennifer Broun of Walton Electric Membership Corp. said the co-op lost 14 power poles in the storms Monday in the Walnut Grove area. That means extended outages for some customer-owners.
Power lines were reported down along several roads south of Loganville toward the Newton County line.
Shortly after 9 p.m. Monday, Walton EMC had 307 customers out of service in Walton County and 81 more in Newton County. In all, Walton EMC had 393 customers in the dark.
Georgia Power Co, had 103 outages in Newton County and fewer than five in Walton as of about 9:15.
Georgia’s EMCs had 723 outages across the state, mostly around metro Atlanta, as of 9 p.m.
