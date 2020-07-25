MONROE, Ga. — Some critical care beds opened up late Friday into Saturday across northeast Georgia, the state’s emergency managers said.
As of Saturday afternoon, 11 out of 70 critical care beds in a 12-county region of northeast Georgia, centered in Athens but including Walton County, were open.
All 70 were in use Friday, according to a daily update on the COVID-19 pandemic in Georgia provided by the state Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency.
Across the state, only 14% of 2,924 critical care beds were available for use.
In Region E, the area that includes Walton County, about 23% of the 633 general inpatient hospital beds were available, and about 42% of the 142 emergency department beds were unused.
The report does not specify if those beds that are used are taken by patients with COVID-19 or other medical issues.
The Georgia EMA said 56% of the more than 2,800 adult ventilators remain available.
Some 737 Walton County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic was first reported in Georgia in early March. As of Saturday afternoon, there have been 32 Walton residents to die from it, and 89 people have been hospitalized.
