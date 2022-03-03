MONROE, Ga. — A man was hit by a car and killed while walking on a state highway early Thursday morning.
State troopers said 20-year-old Lance Childers of Bethlehem was standing or walking on Highway 11 Northwest near Friendship Church Road Southwest shortly after 4:45 a.m. when a pickup truck hit him.
Cpl. Cal Barton of the Georgia State Patrol said an investigation found a southbound Ford F-150 hit Childers in the road. The Walton County coroner’s office pronounced Childers dead at the scene.
No alcohol or drug impairment was suspected in the driver or the pedestrian, and Barton said no charges were pending against the driver, a 35-year-old Winder man.
Walton County Fire Rescue and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office responded, and Monroe police diverted traffic on Highway 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.