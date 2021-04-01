MONROE, Ga. — A freeze warning will be in effect for Walton and surrounding counties from midnight until midmorning Friday.
Temperatures as low as 28 are expected in north and middle Georgia.
The warning includes metro Atlanta, Athens, Macon and Rome.
A freeze watch is also in effect from late Friday night through Saturday morning.
In the Athens area including Walton County, expect clear conditions overnight with lows around 30 and north winds of 5-15 mph.
Friday, expect sunny conditions with highs in the mid-50s and north winds of 10-15 mph.
Friday night should be clear with lows in the lower 30s and light and variable winds.
Expect temperatures to rebound to the lower 60s on a sunny Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.