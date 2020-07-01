City and county leaders learned Monday they’ll share in nearly $2 billion to help them cope with the fallout of COVID-19.
The federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, passed March 27, provided direct stimulus payments to citizens and businesses but also allowed states to dole out money to local governments.
Georgia received $4.1 billion for expenses related to the pandemic, and the U.S. Treasury Department said up to 45% of that could be transferred to local governments if it is used for necessary spending due to the public health emergency.
The local government maximum share is about $1.8 billion. Five local governments with populations of 500,000 or more received direct funding, leaving about $1.23 billion for the rest of the state.
In Walton and most counties, city and county governments will be able to request 30% of Phase 1 money immediately, with the remainder available on a reimbursement basis.
Loganville will go directly to Gwinnett County for funding on its portion in the eastern part of that county.
