COVINGTON, Ga. — Three people were killed in a crash while the driver fled a sheriff’s deputy over the Labor Day weekend.
The victims still have not been identified.
It happened early Monday on Fairview Road in western Newton County.
Sheriff’s deputies responded at 2:24 a.m. to a call of two people trying to break into cars in a neighborhood of Fairview Road. The suspects fled when deputies arrived, leading to a chase.
The suspects’ car crashed at the intersection of Jack Neely Road and Fairview Road, about a mile north-northwest of Newton High School.
State troopers said the car failed to maintain its lane, traveling off the east shoulder of the road, then continued north and struck a tree. The vehicle then caught fire and the occupants couldn’t be rescued.
The remains of the occupants were sent to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab for identification.
In all, 19 people died in crashes on Georgia roads during the 78-hour Labor Day weekend.
Troopers from Post 46 in Monroe responded to two crashes with deaths Monday morning: The chase in Newton County and the death of 26-year-old Mohammad Anwary of Loganville in a crash early Monday on North Sharon Church Road in Walton County.
Troopers said the driver in Anwary’s death was drinking, although a Walton County sheriff’s deputy had no records of warrants against or an arrest of the driver, a 30-year-old man from Tucker.
