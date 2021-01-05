11:44 p.m. UPDATE: An update of vote totals from Newton County pushed Jon Ossoff to within 1,000 votes of Sen. David Perdue.
With just under 4.3 million votes counted, Perdue, R-Ga., led by 384 votes.
Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock continued to lead Sen. Kelly Loeffler in the special election with 50.4% of the vote.
==
11:33 p.m. UPDATE: Raphael Warnock continues to lead Sen. Kelly Loeffler, and Jon Ossoff has cut into Sen. David Perdue's lead with about 93% of precincts statewide reporting.
Both races in the Senate runoffs remain too close to call.
Meanwhile, Republican incumbent Lauren "Bubba" McDonald appeared headed to a win in the runoff for his seat on the Public Service Commission.
==
11:23 p.m. UPDATE: A report of votes from DeKalb County has pushed Raphael Warnock into the lead statewide over Sen. Kelly Loeffler, while Sen. David Perdue holds a slight lead over his Democratic challenger, Jon Ossoff.
==
10:57 p.m. UPDATE: Gabriel Sterling of the Georgia secretary of state's office said about 171,000 advance votes from DeKalb County remain to be reported. The heavily Democratic county in metro Atlanta could be the difference in helping Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff overcome their deficits in the runoff. They trail Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, respectively.
==
10:34 p.m. UPDATE: Walton remained one of the most reliablly Republican counties in Georgia.
With all precincts reporting, the county showed both of Georgia's Republican senators carrying the county in Tuesday's runoff elections.
Incumbent David A. Perdue of Sea Island drew just under 75% of the vote against Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff of Atlanta.
In the special election runoff, incumbent Kelly Loeffler of Atlanta had 74.45% against Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock of Atlanta.
Perdue and Loeffler both held narrow leads statewide, but Democratic stronghold DeKalb County still had a large number of votes left to report.
==
10 p.m. UPDATE: Some of Georgia's largest counties continue to have large numbers of ballots unreported, but Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler hold narrow leads in the runoffs.
And with 13 of 21 precincts in Walton County reporting, both Loeffler and Perdue got about 73% of the vote.
==
9:34 p.m. UPDATE: The first batch of numbers from Walton County voters in the runoff has dropped. Little suprise: They show the Republicans with a big lead.
At 9:20 p.m., incumbents David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler both had about 70% of the vote over Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, respectively. That's slightly below the number President Donald Trump claimed in carrying Walton County in the Nov. 3 general election.
In statewide reports, both Perdue and Loeffler had slight leads with about 46.5% of precincts in.
==
9:20 p.m. UPDATE: Sen. David Perdue nudged into the lead in Georgia at about 9:20 p.m.
With 55% of counties reporting – and 43.5% of precincts in — Perdue had 50.05% of the lead over Democrat Jon Ossoff.
Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock maintained a slight lead over Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler. Warnock had 50.33% of the vote to Loeffler's 49.67%.
==
MONROE, Ga. — The Democratic challengers had a lead in early returns from the Georgia runoffs Tuesday night.
With 28% of precincts reporting statewide at 9 p.m., unofficial results showed Jon Ossoff with 51.5% of the vote against Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga.
The Rev. Raphael Warnock was outperforming Ossoff slightly, getting 51.85% against Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., in the state's special election.
Democrats were positioned to make it a sweep of the day's three races, with Daniel Blackman leading incumbent Lauren "Bubba" McDonald Jr. in the District 4 race for the Public Service Commission.
Blackman would be the first Democrat elected to statewide office in a decade.
Walton County had no votes reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.