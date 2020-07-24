MONROE, Ga. — County residents will have their chance to speak out on the 2020 tax rate starting Monday.
The Walton County Board of Commissioners plans to keep the millage rate at 10.905 mills, the same as from last year. But, because of higher assessed values, most property owners will see larger tax bills.
A public notice figures the tax increase at 2.14% over the rollback rate, which is the tax rate that would be set to eliminate the effect of any increase in property value.
Millage rates are applied to 40% of the assessed value of a home. A house with a fair market value of $150,000 would pay $654.30 in taxes at the 10.905-mill rate, or $640.62 if the county took the rollback rate.
The first public hearing will begin at 6 p.m. Monday at the Historic Walton County Courthouse in downtown Monroe.
Additional public hearings are set for noon and 5:30 p.m. Aug. 4 at the old courthouse, with the monthly meeting of the Board of Commissioners to follow at 6 p.m.
Commissioners typically would have set the budget by now but held off due to the economic downturn wrought by COVID-19.
The board presented a $57.6 million general fund budget in May for the fiscal year that began July 1. However, it’s since just passed a series of month-to-month continuing resolutions to fund the government.
The budget originally proposed was a 6% increase from fiscal 2020. It didn’t include pay raises and most of the new spending was for public safety.
County residents enjoyed the rollback rate from 2010-15 as the county dug out of the Great Recession.
