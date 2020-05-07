MONROE, Ga. — Walton County government offices will be open to the public starting May 18 to conduct business in a limited capacity.
Unrestricted travel throughout the building will not be permitted at this time.
This decision was made by Walton County government’s elected officials, constitutional officers and department heads in accordance with Gov. Brian Kemp’s guidelines for reopening businesses across the state.
With COVID-19 still being a concern, there will be protocols in place to ensure the safety of those conducting business in these buildings as well as Walton County employees. As a result, Walton County will require everyone entering county buildings to answer a short questionnaire to determine possible coronavirus exposure as well as consent to a temperature check. Answers to these questions will determine whether or not an individual will be allowed inside any County buildings.
Individuals with a temperature above 99.9 degrees will be denied access to the buildings for the safety of all involved.
As a mitigation tool and to aid with screenings, Walton County will erect two tents at the front entrance of the Government Building. The first tent will allow individuals to check-in with the office they want to visit. The second tent will be placed in the vestibule for temperature checks and questionnaires. Each person will be given a card designating which office they are visiting and will also act as a hall pass while inside the building. This allows for crowd control as only a few people will be allowed in the building at any given time.
We also encourage everyone to wear masks, gloves, and other personal protective equipment if they have it. The county will not be issuing PPE to those entering county buildings.
When conducting business at the Government Building at 303 S. Hammond Drive and other county buildings, individuals may consider:
Visiting the website/webpage of the office they wish to visit for further instructions on how to conduct business in that office.
Consider calling to make an appointment first. People with appointments will take precedence over walk-ins.
No one under the age of 18 will be allowed in the building unless they are party to a court case or are conducting business, and then they will be allowed entrance.
Consider coming alone to conduct business unless it is absolutely necessary.
Limiting large groups or gatherings when in the building and continuing to practice the 6-foot social distance.
Hours of operation for the soft opening will be Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
All Walton County employees will continue to be of assistance by phone and email, or by appointment during this transition.