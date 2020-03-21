The number of cases of COVID-19 in Georgia topped 500 on Saturday.
The Georgia Department of Public Health said there were 507 confirmed cases of the coronavirus outbreak in its noon report.
Fourteen people have died of the disease, a death rate of less than 3%.
Walton County still has had no confirmed positive tests for COVID-19.
Fulton County has had the most confirmed cases with 92. Gwinnett County has had 23, including one person who works at the Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas plant in Monroe.
Other neighboring counties include Newton with four and Barrow, Oconee and Rockdale with one apiece.
Morgan County still has not had any confirmed cases.
Two patients had been held in an isolation until at the Hard Labor Creek State Park in Morgan County, but the county’s government said Friday the campers put there for containment were being dismantled and moved elsewhere.
The state announced it has established a new COVID-19 hotline. If you think you have been experiencing symptoms of the virus, or have been exposed to it, contact your primary care doctor or an urgent care clinic and do not show up unannounced at an emergency room or health care facility.
The hotline is 844-442-2681.