The state Capitol was bustling Monday as candidates began to qualify for the year’s elections.
A bruising U.S. Senate race began with incumbent Kelly Loeffler qualifying, along with Rep. Doug Collins. Both Republicans were expected to run to fill out the term left vacant when Sen. Johnny Isakson retired at the end of 2019.
Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, appointed Loeffler despite President Donald Trump’s preference for Collins, a key defender of Trump during the impeachment proceedings in the House.
It’s official! I just qualified to run for office for the first time. I’m running to support @realDonaldTrump’s agenda, stop the left’s push for socialism, and deliver results for Georgia and all of America. #gapol #gasen pic.twitter.com/CdrWBfhwuz— Kelly Loeffler (@kloeffler) March 2, 2020
It’s official. This morning I qualified for the race for Senate. We’re in it to win it. Join the campaign today: https://t.co/UrJJhZqdtV #gasen #gapol pic.twitter.com/g9DDZGK0BQ— Doug Collins (@CollinsforGA) March 2, 2020
A rare “jungle primary” format will decide the race with all candidates appearing on the Nov. 3 ballot with no party primaries.
Also qualifying was Republican Sen. David Perdue of Warner Robins. Perdue is running for a second term in the more traditional election format.
Both of Walton County’s state House delegates qualified for two-year terms in the General Assembly.
Rep. Bruce Williamson, R-Monroe, is running for reelection in District 115. Rep. Tom Kirby, R-Loganville, seeks another term in District 114. Both men won without opposition in 2018.
Loganville Mayor Rey Martinez caused a bit of a stir by appearing at the Capitol, but he said it wasn’t to qualify for anything on his own.
“I’m here to support our two Georgia senators as they are here qualifying,” he said. Martinez is a co-chairman for Loeffler and stood in the background as Perdue gave a news conference in the Capitol.