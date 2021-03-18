LITHONIA, Ga. — A daylong search for a missing toddler ended when a passerby noticed her sitting on a porch.
DeKalb County police said 1-year-old Royalty Grisby was found on the porch of a home near the 1500 block of Stoneleigh Hill Road.
Royalty went missing at about 2 p.m. Thursday when two people stole a 2010 Nissan Armada overnight from Harvest Dale Court in Stone Mountain.
The girl’s mother was making a food delivery at about 2 a.m. when the SUV was taken with Royalty inside.
By late morning, police had identified a 14-year-old as a suspect in the kidnapping and within hours said he was in custody after being found in Atlanta.
But the toddler remained missing until she was seen by an alert passerby.
🚨#Update: Thank you to all who shared, one-year-old Royalty Grisby has been located safe and returned to her mother! #WeAreDKPD #Share pic.twitter.com/okE4oOiqaZ— DeKalb County Police Department (@DeKalbCountyPD) March 18, 2021
Police said she was safe.
