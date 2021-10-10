The Georgia Bulldogs seemed impervious to another chaotic Saturday in college football, and that consistency has UGA at the top of the rankings.
Coach Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs beat rival Auburn 34-10 on Saturday. In a prime-time showdown later, unranked Texas A&M beat No. 1 Alabama 41-38 to set Georgia on a path to being ranked at the top of the AP poll for the first time in the regular season since 1982.
The Bulldogs were a unanimous pick for No. 1, ahead of Iowa, Cincinnati and Oklahoma.
Although the 2008 Bulldogs were the preseason No. 1, voters moved Georgia down after the first game despite a 45-21 win over Georgia Southern.
The Bulldogs (6-0 overall, 4-0 SEC) will make their debut at No. 1 with a national spotlight as a fellow unbeaten, 11th-ranked Kentucky (6-0, 4-0), visits Athens on Saturday for a battle of the top two teams in the SEC Eastern.
“College GameDay” will be back on campus for the second time in three weeks, after watching UGA dispatch then eighth-ranked Arkansas 35-0.
HEY ATHENS ... WE'RE COMING BACK‼️See you Saturday for 6-0 @GeorgiaFootball vs. 6-0 @UKFootball 🐶 😼 pic.twitter.com/eNYD7cNayZ— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 10, 2021
In all, the SEC placed seven teams in the top 25. Alabama (5-1, 2-1) slipped to fifth, keeping its string of top-10 poll appearances since 2015 intact.
A pair of one-loss Big Ten teams, Ohio State and Penn State (both 5-1) follow the Tide, with 6-0 Michigan at No. 8, Oregon (4-1) ninth and Michigan State (6-0) 10th.
After Kentucky, undefeated Oklahoma State is 12th. Mississippi moved up to 13th after a thrilling 52-51 win over Arkansas. Notre Dame is 14th and unbeaten Coastal Carolina 15th.
Wake Forest, Arkansas, Arizona State, Brigham Young and Florida round out the top 10.
Texas A&M jumped back into the polls at 21st after beating ’Bama. NC State, SMU, San Diego State and Texas fill out the rest.
Auburn (4-2, 1-1) fell out of the top 25 after being ranked 18th last week.
