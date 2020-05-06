LOGANVILLE, Ga. — The 22nd annual Ride for America event scheduled for May 25 has been canceled after much consideration.
This event is held on Memorial Day each year and thousands of patriotic motorcycle riders participate to support veterans and their families.
Stan Mauldin, co-founder of the event, said “With the COVID-19 shelter-in-place order lengthened until June 12, many participants are impacted by the order and the requirements for social distancing make it nearly impossible to host a successful ride and event. After meeting with Commander Bill Dolan (Post 233), the director of American Legion Riders Ordia Brown and Commander Jim NeSmith (Post 37), we have made a difficult decision to cancel the event and unfortunately, we will not ride this year.”
Each year, the Annual Ride for America event includes a pre-ride ceremony at the American Legion Post 233 in Loganville, then riders saddle up on their bikes for a ride to Madison.
As thousands of riders take off, they are cheered on by patriotic spectators. Along the ride, more spectators can be seen waving flags and supporting the riders. In Madison, the riders stop at Madison’s Downtown Park for the annual Memorial Day ceremony. Next the riders return to the American Legion Post 233 in Loganville for an event that includes music, food and prizes provided by generous sponsors.
“This event is a huge fundraiser for veterans, active military and their children. That need does not go away with the cancellation of this event, so we are asking individuals, businesses and previous sponsors to consider making a donation to support these needs,” Mauldin said.
“The United States of America is the greatest country in the world and we look forward to bringing back the Ride for America event in 2021; until then we hope that you can help us provide support for veterans, active military and their families.”