MONROE, Ga. — Three teenagers were hurt in a crash late Friday night in Walton County.
Walton County Fire Rescue and the Georgia State Patrol responded to a one-vehicle rollover crash on Double Springs Road Southwest.
Assistant Chief Craig League said three people were in the car and one person had to be extricated.
In all, one person — the one who was trapped — sustained a critical injury and two were moderately injured. The person who was critically injured was taken by ambulance to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.