MONROE, Ga. — A fire overnight destroyed a shop building and attached apartment in the Mount Vernon area.
Neighbors spotted flames in the 3,600-square-foot metal structure at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Walton County Fire Rescue and the Monroe Fire Department responded to the building in the 800 block of John W. Breedlove Road and found it fully involved.
The adult occupant of the apartment and his dog were able to escape.
The building housed a vehicle, a flatbed trailer and multiple vehicle parts, including tires. All of them were destroyed, Assistant Chief Craig League of Walton County Fire Rescue said.
The American Red Cross is providing assistance to the apartment dweller.
It was the second big call for local firefighters in the past day. County fire crews and Loganville Fire Department responded to a home on Meridian Lake Drive in unincorporated Monroe on Wednesday morning in a fire that later led to an arson charge.
