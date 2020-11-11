The University of Georgia football game Saturday at Missouri has been postponed.
School officials cited positive tests for COVID-19 and subsequent quarantining of people in the Missouri football program, per Southeastern Conference policy.
The game may not be able to be rescheduled. Missouri already had a game moved to a prior open date, Dec. 12. It is possible games could be moved to Dec. 19, the day of the SEC championship game in Atlanta, for teams that didn’t win their division.
Top-ranked Alabama was to play defending national champion LSU on Saturday, but that game also has been postponed due to COVID-19 cases in the LSU program. Also postponed is the Texas A&M game at Tennessee, and the Auburn game at Mississippi State.
“While it is unfortunate to have multiple postponements in the same week, we began the season with the understanding interruptions to the schedule were possible and we have remained focused throughout the season on the health of everyone around our programs,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement.
“We must remain vigilant, within our programs and in our communities, to prevent the spread of the virus and to manage activities that contribute to these interruptions.”
The Auburn-Mississippi State and Texas A&M-Tennessee games are tentatively set for Dec. 12.
Georgia (4-2) is scheduled to play again at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21 against Mississippi State in Athens. The SEC Network will televise the game.
