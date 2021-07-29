MONROE, Ga. — Javianne Oliver of Monroe will make her first run in the Olympics on Friday afternoon in Tokyo.
It will be shown live at 11:31 p.m. EDT Thursday. A watch party is scheduled in her hometown, at Southern Brewing Co. at 123 N. Lumpkin St. downtown.
Oliver, 26, is running in the 100-meter sprint, which includes seven heats. She’ll be starting in the middle of the track in Heat 3 at Olympic Stadium.
Running in Heat 3 are:
- Lane 2: Farzaneh Fasihi, 28, Iran
- Lane 3: Maggie Barrie, 25, Sierra Leone
- Lane 4: Alexandra Burghardt, 27, Germany
- Lane 5: Tristan Evelyn, 23, Barbados
- Lane 6: Javianne Oliver, 26, USA
- Lane 7: Rhoda Njobvu, 27, Zambia
- Lane 8: Liang Xiaojing, 24, China
- Lane 9: Anna Bongiorni, 27, Italy
The events are being shown on NBC (WXIA 11) and USA.
Coverage of the semifinal and final will be broadcast on NBC Sports Network starting at 6 a.m. EDT Saturday.
After the individual sprint, Oliver will take part in the 400-meter next week for Team USA. The first round is at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 5 (9 p.m. EDT Wednesday) and the finals at 10:30 p.m. (9:30 a.m. EDT) Aug. 6).
