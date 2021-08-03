COVINGTON, Ga. — State agents are investigating after a man was found dead in a home on Jersey-Social Circle Road.
The property’s landlord found the man Monday and called the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, which in turn called in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
GBI officials said it wasn’t clear how long the man had been dead. The body was to be transported to a state crime lab for an autopsy.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 770-267-6557 or the GBI in Athens at 706-552-2309.
Tips also may be sent to the GBI at 800-597-TIPS (8477) or online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.