MONROE, Ga. — Two property owners heard from neighbors and adjusted their plans for new developments, but county commissioners rejected both this week.
The Walton County Board of Commissioners drew a big crowd to its monthly meeting Tuesday — so big that it had to house some citizens in another part of the Historic Courthouse to accommodate others due to social distancing rules.
In the end, those who were opposed to the applications before the board went home happy.
By unanimous 6-0 votes, the board rejected a request to rezone 75 acres for a residential subdivision on Snows Mill Road, and later rejected a conditional use permit for an event facility in the 3600 block of Bold Springs Road.
Lexes Homes Inc. of Jefferson had requested a zoning change to R-1 (Single-Family Residential District) with an Open Space Conservation Development Overlay District, from the current A-1 (Rural Estate District) zoning.
Monroe attorney Paul Rosenthal told the board Lexes Homes owner Ken Gary had offered to make numerous compromises after a petition last month led the Planning Commission to deny the request.
“He builds a nice product,” Rosenthal said, noting the current zoning would allow Gary to skip county approval altogether and build 39 vinyl-sided “starter homes.” Instead, he looked for more restrictive zoning that would build homes in the range of $300,000 to $350,000, although some could sell for as low as $250,000.
Rosenthal said the character area map defines that area of the county as “suburban,” and said previous iterations of the Board of Commissioners have allowed four nearby parcels to have similar zoning.
But he said the Planning Commission bowed to the public outcry that doesn’t want anything built.
“The concept of mob rule was allowed to rule the day,” Rosenthal said.
But he said Gary continued to seek a compromise.
“We went forward and proactively sought a reasonable request,” he said. That mean, instead of seeking an R-1 OSC zoning, he asked for an A-2 (Rural Estate District) zoning that would mean lots of an average of 1.55 acres per home.
“It yields only 16 more lots than that which we are able to do as a matter of right here today,” Rosenthal said. “We also have yielded 40% of the lots to have 1 acre or more.”
He called Gary’s offer “a ridiculously reasonable compromise.”
But it was still a bridge too far for Candace Donoghue of Snows Mill Road.
“I guess I’m representing the mob, as well as almost 600 mob members that live in the county … all of which oppose this,” she told commissioners.”
She accused the plan of being “spot zoning,” or the instance of allowing a parcel of land to be used differently than its neighbors.
Donoghue cited concerns about water safety if more homes were added, as did Tommy Nash of nearby Bearden Road.
“I hope God gives you the wisdom to make the right decision,” Nash said.
Rosenthal said the request wouldn’t be spot zoning and that many of the people who signed the petition lived in the type of zoned area they claimed to oppose — and 4% of them didn’t even live in Walton County.
He said water safety would be addressed as the project continues and said the zoning change as requested was “reasonable” under the law, the state Constitution and the county’s land ordinance.
In the end, the commissioner whose district includes the parcel, Lee Bradford, made a motion to deny the request. That was approved unanimously.
The Planning Commission also previously recommended the board deny the request of Benjamin and Elsa Juarez for conditional use of their land to operate an event facility.
The couple, from Bethlehem, owns nearly 70 acres at 3681 Bold Springs Road.
Eduardo Nuñez, representing the family, said they had agreed to several stipulations to address the concerns of neighbors who were opposed to their plans to operate a rodeo facility.
“They have a deep understanding and respect for their neighbors,” Nuñez said.
They offered to limit themselves to events only on the weekend, no more than twice a month and then only between noon and 10 p.m. The Juarezes would have build a structure to shield neighbors from noise and dust, put in a driveway and agreed to hire security guards and medical personnel, and an off-duty sheriff’s deputy to handle traffic.
“We’re here to find a solution and try to figure out what we can do together,” Nuñez said.
And, it was noted, the family can have rodeo events at their property without the zoning change. They just can’t charge admission or sell alcoholic beverages.
“It was stated and I believe it would be true, he could have a rodeo every night of the week,” Chairman David Thompson said, “and there’s nothing anybody could do about that.”
Ashley Cameron, who lives on nearby Tanners Bridge Road in Bold Springs, said she still had issues with the proposal.
“We’re not living in a commercial district, so that’s our concern,” she said.
Cameron said a petition garnered 215 signatures against the conditional use permit and that many of her neighbors were worried about the added traffic on Bold Springs Road and security concerns.
“We love the rural area that we live in,” she said. “I just feel like if permission is granted, it just opens the door for it to grow more and more.”
While District 2 Commissioner Mark Banks of Loganville noted the conditional use permit would allow the owners to charge money, he said there are no businesses between Bold Springs and Highway 11 Northwest.
Dr. Jeremy Adams, who represents the area on the commission, then made the motion to deny the request.
“The community response has been overwhelming,” he said. His colleagues on the board followed in a 6-0 vote.
