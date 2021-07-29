MONROE, Ga. — Triple-digit heat index values are possible across north and middle Georgia on Thursday.
The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a heat advisory for noon to 8 p.m. Thursday. The advisory area covers 73 counties including Walton.
Meteorologists warned that high temperatures and humidity could cause heat illnesses to occur.
To add insult to injury, in addition to forecasted heat indices right around 100°F for much of GA, a 🟠 Code Orange Air Quality Alert 🟠 has been issued for north central Georgia on Thursday. Exercise caution if spending time outdoors tomorrow! #gawx pic.twitter.com/YmwQN1lKl7— NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) July 28, 2021
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources Environmental Protection Division also has issued a Code Orange air quality alert for metro Atlanta on Thursday.
Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to be unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive to ozone and people with heart or lung disease should limit prolonged outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early evening hours when ozone concentrations are highest.
Expect patchy fog Thursday morning, then sunny conditions throughout the day and highs in the mid-90s in Walton County. West winds will be 10-15 mph with heat index readings of 101-105.
Thursday night, expect mostly clear conditions with lows in the mid-70s.
Friday should be mostly sunny with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and highs back in the upper 90s.
