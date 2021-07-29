Fire Continues to Burn

A fire at an inert landfille continues to burn Thursday morning, July 29, 2021, on Adamson Drive in Monroe, Ga. Walton County Fire Rescue has been on the scene since it was discovered a lightning strike Monday night or Tuesday morning caused a fire.

 Walton County Fire Rescue

MONROE, Ga. — Triple-digit heat index values are possible across north and middle Georgia on Thursday.

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a heat advisory for noon to 8 p.m. Thursday. The advisory area covers 73 counties including Walton.

Meteorologists warned that high temperatures and humidity could cause heat illnesses to occur.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources Environmental Protection Division also has issued a Code Orange air quality alert for metro Atlanta on Thursday.

Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to be unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive to ozone and people with heart or lung disease should limit prolonged outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early evening hours when ozone concentrations are highest.

Expect patchy fog Thursday morning, then sunny conditions throughout the day and highs in the mid-90s in Walton County. West winds will be 10-15 mph with heat index readings of 101-105.

Thursday night, expect mostly clear conditions with lows in the mid-70s.

Friday should be mostly sunny with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and highs back in the upper 90s.

Email: news@waltontribune.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.