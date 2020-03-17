MONROE, Ga. — More than 140 people in Georgia have tested for the COVID-19 virus, the state said Tuesday.
The Georgia Department of Public Health said it has confirmed 146 cases as of noon Tuesday.
Walton County still has no confirmed cases, but two surrounding counties do. Gwinnett County is up to seven confirmed cases of COVID-19, and Newton County has the one case confirmed Sunday. Barrow County and Rockdale County also have one confirmed case each.
The state is under a public health emergency.
The Newton County case has prompted a self-quarantine of four Covington firefighters who responded to a call Wednesday to help load a patient into an ambulance.
The patient had some symptoms associated with COVID-19 and the responding firefighters self-quarantined. However, the DPH said the patient did not apparently need a COVID-19 test and the firefighters broke their isolation.
At about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, DPH officials told Newton County emergency managers and the Covington Fire Department a patient from the assist call in fact did test positive for COVID-19.
The state Health Department recommended 10 days of quarantine for the four firefighters who were the primary responders on the call.
The city said none of the firefighters have shown signs of the virus.
Sunday afternoon, the Newton County School System said one of its employees had tested positive for COVID-19. That worker is an employee of the Newton County Theme School in Covington.
The school system has refused to identify the employee’s role at the school, or the sex of the employee.
Clarke County is down to three cases after having five confirmed cases on Monday. Fulton County still has the most reported cases with 33 followed by Cobb County with 25 and Dekalb with 15.
The state says of the 146 cases identified, 86% of patients are 18 and up, and 40% are 60 and older.
Only one person in the state has died, a 67-year-old man with underlying health problems.