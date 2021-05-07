MONROE, Ga. — Walton County School District officials said they take seriously the complaint that bullying led to a child exiting a bus through the window, causing minor injuries this week.
State troopers said an 11-year-old boy jumped from a bus and onto a pickup truck, then landed on the northbound lane of state Route 81 at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Youth community.
Almost immediately, speculation raged on social media about what led to the incident. A Facebook post, since deleted, was attributed to the child’s mother and claimed he was bullied by classmates on the bus.
Callen Moore, public relations officer of the school district, issued this statement Friday after The Walton Tribune inquired about the incident and the Facebook post: “School and district officials are aware of the bullying allegations made in connection with the bus incident that occurred on May 5. The Walton County School District does not tolerate bullying and harassment of any kind. The incident is being thoroughly investigated by school officials and any disciplinary issues that may arise will be handled appropriately at the school level.”
Cpl. Cal Barton of the Georgia State Patrol said the boy, who is not being identified, sustained injuries that were not life-threatening. A Walton EMS ambulance took him to an Atlanta hospital for treatment.
No one was charged in the incident, and Barton emphasized that the bus didn’t collide with any other vehicle.
(0) comments
