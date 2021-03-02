A Monroe man was arrested after allegedly having sexual contact with a juvenile in Athens.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested 26-year-old Obadiah John Lindsey and charged him with two counts of child molestation.
Lindsey was booked into the Athens-Clarke County Jail late Monday afternoon. No bond was set.
Agents in the GBI Americus office contacted their counterparts in Athens last week to give notice that, during a separate investigation, they learned of alleged sexual contact with a child in Athens.
Local agents began an investigation and developed probable cause to obtain arrest warrants.
Lindsey was employed as a maintenance worker at the University of Georgia, and the UGA police assisted the GBI in finding and arresting him.
Although the GBI said Lindsey lives in Monroe, jail records show him living in apartments on Riverbend Parkway in Athens.
