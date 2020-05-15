SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — Two people are dead after an overnight incident in Social Circle.
It happened on Thurman Baccus Road. Police Chief Will Brinkley said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist.
“The GBI is handling the incident,” Brinkley said. “It’s an ongoing investigation trying to find out what happened here.”
Brinkley said Social Circle officers were called to the scene at about 6 a.m. Friday.
The incident appeared to be isolated, the city said in a Facebook post.
The GBI is assisting the Social Circle Police Department in a death investigation. Two individuals are deceased. The scene is located on Thurman Baccus Road, Social Circle, GA. We’ll keep you posted as we get more info. pic.twitter.com/BGflGVcMU9— GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) May 15, 2020