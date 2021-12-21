MONROE, Ga. — Keith Glass earned statewide recognition for his career in law enforcement this month.
Glass, the retired Monroe Department of Public Safety director, earned a Governor’s Public Safety Award from Gov. Brian Kemp.
“(First lady) Marty and I take every opportunity provided to recognize Georgia’s outstanding law enforcement officers and emergency responders, because it is these men and women who work tirelessly to ensure the safety of our citizens and our communities,” Kemp said.
“Every single day, these brave individuals put their lives on the line to keep us out of harm’s way and we are deeply grateful for their sacrifice and their service.”
Glass and Craig M. Rotter received the Governor’s Public Safety Award for Contribution to the Profession. Rotter is retired from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
KP Boatright and Tony Cox, both of the Social Circle-based Georgia Department of Natural Resources, were among those to receive the award for Heroism.
Other recipients include Almedin Ajanovic, Lilburn police; Brandon Jewell and Andrew Leyden, Georgia Department of Corrections; Clayton Wright, Gwinnett County Fire and EMS; Hank Bagwell, Seminole County Sheriff’s Office; Wesley Cheatwood and Rob Holloway, Carrollton police; Drew Fowler, Chase Gordy and Kane Hemingway, Villa Rica police; and Jay Repetto and Jamison Troutt, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.
Glass retired in 2018, wrapping up a 25-year law enforcement career in his native Monroe. The self-proclaimed “lint head” from the city’s mill village was the longest-serving police chief in Monroe Police Department history.
He was appointed police chief in 2002 and became the city’s first public safety director in 2013 when he was given oversight of the Fire Department. The positions of police and fire chief were reinstated as separate roles after Glass’ retirement.
Glass is a past president of the Peace Officers Association of Georgia and board member of the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police. He served on the Georgia Peace Officers Standards and Training Council and the Peace Officers Annuity and Benefit Fund Board.
Glass is the son of the late Buddy and Jimmie Lee Glass and a graduate of Monroe Area High School and the Columbus State University Law Enforcement College.
He served in the Georgia Army National Guard from 1974 until he retired in 2005 as the command sergeant major of the 781st Troop Command. His military awards include the Legion of Merit and the Meritorious Service medals.
Glass and his wife, Kathy, have three daughters.
“The public safety profession is the cornerstone for an orderly society,” said Chris Wigginton, the director of the Georgia Public Safety Training Center, which played host to the ceremony Dec. 10.
“It is a great honor to recognize these public safety professionals here today.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.