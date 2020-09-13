A Loganville man wanted for murder was arrested Sunday morning.

Online jail records showed 29-year-old Marquel Akeem Williams was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday. He was taken into custody by the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office.

Williams, of Loganville, was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault and held without bond.

He is the suspect in what Gwinnett police are calling a domestic-related shooting. Officers responded to a call in the 4300 block of Stone Mountain Highway at about 11:20 a.m. Wednesday. That’s about 4 miles northeast of Stone Mountain Park in unincorporated Lilburn.

Police arrived to find a man dead in a parking lot and witnesses said they’d seen an argument between two men that ended in a shooting.

A Gwinnett police spokesman said Williams surrendered at the county jail Sunday morning, accompanied by relatives.

His address was listed in the 2300 block of Willow Shade Court, but a man contacted the Tribune on Sunday afternoon to say Williams hasn’t lived there in months.