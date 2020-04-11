It was 2008 when President George W. Bush presented the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Bush included in his remarks, “For his determined and aggressive efforts to help others live longer and healthier lives.” From President Ronald Reagan in 1984 through today with President Donald Trump, Dr. Fauci has been the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases … six presidents and 36 years of proven leadership.
You would be hard pressed to hear someone speak ill of this brilliant and compassionate man, especially those who have worked with him through the years. I have been moved by his wisdom and especially the careful manner in which he has had to navigate around our current president.
When President Trump said he wanted the country back to work by Easter, Dr. Fauci — who knew quite differently — said the president’s remark was “An aspiration.” He politely disagreed with him and did so respectfully.
Our greatest general of World War II and a quietly powerful president, Dwight David Eisenhower, was asked about the qualities of leadership.
In addition to honesty, President Eisenhower said, “The supreme quality of leadership is unquestionably integrity. Without it, no real success is possible, no matter whether it is on a section gang, a football field, in an army or in an office.”
Honesty and integrity are two important ingredients which make a good leader. When President Trump was campaigning in 2016, I heard him once say, “I know more than the generals!”
Apparently now as president, he knows more than the infectious disease doctors. Trump repeatedly suggested in February he believed the virus would not exist in the U.S. by May. “You know in April, supposedly, it dies with the hotter weather. And that's a beautiful date to look forward to,” he said in a Fox Business interview on Feb. 10.
During the transition process leading to President Trump’s inauguration, his team was informed by the Obama team that there was clear evidence of a looming pandemic. The data was dismissed.
On Jan. 22, 2020, President Trump said, “We have it totally under control. It’s one person coming in from China. It’s going to be just fine.” Fantasy at best.
On March 6, he said, “Anybody right now, and yesterday, anybody that needs a (COVID-19) test gets a test. They’re there. And the tests are beautiful…” Nowhere close to being factual and accurate.
Powerful leaders all know this truth: “Bad news is not wine or cheese; it does not get better with age.” These words were spoken by Steve Stulck, a colleague of mine when we were conducting transformational consulting, providing Fortune 500 leaders with data that was difficult to hear, but necessary to stop the flow of blood, so to speak.
A good leader demonstrates confidence, inspires others, is an excellent and clear communicator and shows empathy. Excellent leaders model accountability.
As the late author and humorist, Arnold Glasow eloquently expressed: “A good leader takes a little more than his share of the blame and a little less of his share of the credit.”
When we fail to fully address the inconsistencies, lies, discounting, berating, insulting, absence of compassion and flawed leadership of any sitting president without demanding much, much better, we fall into another category of a different kind of national deficit … critical thinking.