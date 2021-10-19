Top ’Dawg huddles with local Rotarians

MONROE, Ga. — To date, the University of Georgia is enjoying its most successful season of football in years, earning the No. 1 ranking in the Associated Press poll for the first time in the regular season since 1982, enjoying a 7-0 record and going into its bye week this weekend with the top-rated defense in the country, putting it on track to make the SEC championship and, if it wins out, reach the College Football Playoff.
On Monday, UGA Athletic Director Josh Brooks spoke to the Monroe Rotary Club and said it had been quite the ride this season.
“They asked me on ‘GameDay’ Saturday what if we win it all this year and I said I may just retire,” Brooks said.
Georgia is in a position to write its own future at the moment, with a clear path to the national championship as long as it keeps winning, but Brooks said he and everyone else in the program is not thinking ahead.
“We are truly focused on one game at a time,” Brooks said. “I’m real excited about these next few weeks, but we know we have to take it a week at a time. Every week is a challenge.”
Still, with Georgia off this Saturday, he made one promise.
“I can guarantee Georgia will still be the unbeaten No. 1 on Sunday,” Brooks said.
He would make no promises about the next game, when Georgia travels to Jacksonville, Florida, to play its annual rivalry game against the Florida Gators.
“Jacksonville is always different,” Brooks said. “Records and ratings don’t matter down there.”
For now, though, Brooks said the program is enjoying its time in the sun, including two home game appearances on ESPN’s “College GameDay.”
“We thought it’d be a calm home schedule this year,” he said. “We didn’t expect Arkansas and Kentucky to be highly ranked teams when we played them. But it’s great. ‘GameDay’ is a like a three-hour commercial for Athens. There’s some kid in Nebraska or Minnesota watching us on TV and deciding Georgia is his favorite college football team now. When it comes time for them to look for a college, we’ll be in the mix for them.”
Brooks said it was also great to have stadiums back at full capacity after allowing only 20% capacity last year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“We’ve had amazing crowds this year,” Brooks said. “And we purposefully lowered prices on some concession items this season. We’ve sold more and more concessions this year. We’ve gone from selling 7,000 hot dogs a game to more like 12,000 to 13,000 a game.”
That’s led to other issues, such as supply chain shortfalls on everything from hot dog buns to stadium equipment.
“Supply chain has been an issue,” Brooks said. “Even cheerleading pompoms are hard to get.”
Brooks took multiple questions from the Rotary Club crowd, talking about the difficulties of choosing a new conference alignment set-up with the upcoming addition of Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC.
“We’ll discuss all the options on that front,” Brooks said. “I’m only one of 16 votes on that.”
He also talked about issues such as adding beer to the menu at Sanford Stadium — “It’s something we’re considering, but we’ll probably start at a smaller venue first to make sure everything runs smoothly” — to the new policy allowing students to endorse products for pay — “I don’t begrudge them that” — to the possibility of adding any new sports to the roster of 21 already offered at UGA — “We’re not in a position to add any men’s sports any time soon.”
Renovations and construction are coming up, though. The school is on track to finish an $80 million expansion project at Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall, part of an overall $200 million setup that has improved multiple facilities without incurring any new debt for the school.
Future projects include renovations to the softball and baseball fields, Sanford Stadium and a brand-new indoor tennis complex.
Brooks said the future looks good, too, with the football program on track for another top recruiting class, and he said he hopes that will continue, including close to home.
“My son’s already made a verbal commitment to the Class of 2028,” Brooks joked.
“The coaches don’t know yet, but he’s ready to go.”
