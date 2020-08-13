MONROE, Ga. — A sudden thunderstorm that has positioned itself over northern Walton County has led to a threat of flash flooding.
The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a flash flood warning for northeastern Walton and northwestern Oconee counties, in effect until 3 a.m. Friday.
Shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday, weather service radar indicated an estimated 1-3 inches of rain had fallen over the area with thunderstorms continuing. Another 1-2 inches of rain is possible.
At 10:07 p.m., radar and gauge rainfall estimates were that 1-3 inches of rain had fallen in the warned area. The heaviest rain had tapered off, but creeks and rivers were expected to continue to rise well after the rain ended.
Flash Flood Warning including Oconee County, GA, Walton County, GA until 3:00 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/kXQU4nvX4p— NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) August 14, 2020
Flooding of small creeks and streams, highways and streets, as well as other drainage and low-lying areas, is expected.
The weather service said Bogart and the Eastville community may see flash flooding.
At 9:27 p.m., more than, 2,600 Walton Electric Membership Corp. members in Walton County were out of service. That’s nearly 10% of the Walton EMC members in the county. That number was down to just more than 2,000 by about 10:10.
There were more than 1,500 outages in Gwinnett County at one point, but that number was down to less than two dozen by 10 o’clock.
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office said North Sharon Church Road was closed between Johnson Road and Roberts Court due to downed power lines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.