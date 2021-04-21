MONROE, Ga. — A $2,500 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest in an unsolved homicide last year.
William Jennings “W.J.” Hensley Jr., 67, of Monroe, was found dead in a vacant home on Roberts Street on Sept. 20. A man who arrived at the home that Sunday afternoon to check on work being done to renovate the house arrived at about 1:30 p.m. to find Hensley unresponsive and lying in blood.
Hensley was pronounced dead at the scene, although he wasn’t identified for a week.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to help and with Monroe police confirmed Hensley’s death. The GBI performed an autopsy at its crime lab.
Although police asked for the public’s help at the time, no arrest has been made.
Citizens may call police Sgt. Jeremy Youngs at 770-267-7576 or 770-266-5183.
The GBI Region 11 Field Office in Athens is assisting and may be reached at 706-552-2309.
