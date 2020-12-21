Rep. Jody Hice plans to join a formal challenge of the presidential election results in Congress.
Hice, R-Ga., was among far-right members of the House to meet with President Donald Trump in the White House on Monday.
In a tweet Monday night, Hice said he met with Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, the president’s attorneys, fellow members of the House Freedom Caucus and other colleagues.
The congressman said he would “lead an objection to Georgia’s electors” when a joint session of Congress gathers Jan. 6 to tally Electoral College votes.
Big meeting today with @realDonaldTrump, @VP, the President's legal team, @freedomcaucus and other Members of Congress.I will lead an objection to Georgia's electors on Jan 6.The courts refuse to hear the President's legal case.We're going to make sure the People can!— Rep. Jody Hice (@CongressmanHice) December 22, 2020
Electors met last week in the 50 state capitals and Washington, D.C., to cast the official votes for president. As expected, Democratic nominee Joe Biden got 306 votes to Trump’s 232.
The 16 votes from Georgia went for Biden, the first time a Democrat has carried the state since Bill Clinton in 1992.
Hice has tweeted prolifically since the Nov. 3 election, a vote in which he was reelected to Congress in a landslide from Georgia’s 10th District, including Walton County. He’s claimed “deep concerns” about management of elections in the state, including a signature matching process he called “a joke.”
Trump has refused to concede the election, despite no proof of widespread fraud and no major victories in court, and has not met with Biden since Election Day. Biden is slated to take office Jan. 20.
Any member of congress may contest the results of the Electoral College. If at least one senator and one member of the House object to a state’s electors, the House and Senate vote separately on whether to exclude them.
Given that the Democrats control the House and the Republicans control the Senate — for now — it’s not likely such an effort would be successful.
Hice was one of 19 congressmen to write Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other leaders on Capitol Hill to ask for election fraud hearings before the Jan. 6 Electoral College session.
18 House colleagues joined me in sending a letter to @senatemajldr, @SpeakerPelosi, and various House & Senate committee chairs seeking election fraud hearings ahead of the Jan 6th Electoral College vote submissions. pic.twitter.com/IcRvZ5pSED— Mo Brooks (@RepMoBrooks) December 17, 2020
Hice also signed on to the Texas attorney general’s lawsuit that sought to have the Supreme Court overturn the election results in Georgia and other swing states that went for Biden and have Republican-majority state legislatures pick new electors.
The Supreme Court declined to act on that suit.
Pence will lead the Jan. 6 session of Congress.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.