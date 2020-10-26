MONROE, Ga. — A football player from Monroe Area High School is battling serious injuries after a weekend car crash.
State troopers identified the victim of the crash Sunday as Davious Branch. He’s a senior at the high school.
Branch, 17, of Monroe, lost control of his 2005 Nissan Altima in a left curve on Snows Mill Road near Stanley Christian Road. The car left the north shoulder of the road with the driver’s side door coming to rest against a tree.
Walton County Fire Rescue responded at about 1:15 p.m. Sunday and had to use the Jaws of Life tool to remove Branch from the car. A landing zone was established at Minerva Beauty, at the corner of Jim Daws Road and U.S. 78, to allow a helicopter to land so Branch could be flown to Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center.
🙏 Monroe Area HS and the family of Davious Branch a Senior Hurricane football player and wrestler. Davious was in a major automobile accident this morning and he needs everyone to pray for him. @MonroeCanesFB @mahssportszone— Monroe Area Football (@MonroeCanesFB) October 25, 2020
Branh is a senior at Monroe Area, where he is a running back and defensive back on the football team. The Purple Hurricanes are 6-1 after beating East Jackson 42-13 on Friday and will be off this week.
Please pray for Monroe Area High School Senior, Davious Branch, who was critically injured in a crash on Snows Mill Road on Sunday afternoon. #OneHeartbeat pic.twitter.com/t2d9mnFEHw— 1025 Church! (@1025Church) October 26, 2020
